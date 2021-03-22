Shri Ram University to come up in Ayodhya

The project worth over Rs 5,000 crore has been proposed by a private player, and the university is likely to come up by 2022.

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, has announced the setting up of a Shri Ram University in Ayodhya.

The proposed university will have Vedic maths (a collection of techniques/sutras to solve mathematical problems), Jyotish Kendra, Karma Kand (ritual services conducted by pundits) and research on Gita, Vedic and other religious scriptures, including the Ramayana.

He said, "The private player had proposed to establish the university over 50 acres of land in Ayodhya, which has been cleared by the district magistrate. Even a committee of the state universities has given a report in its favour. If all requirements are fulfilled by them, the university will open soon."

This varsity will become a big institute for research on religious scriptures, he added.

The aim of establishing the university is the preservation and development of the ancient and traditional treasure of knowledge and to strengthen the culture in youth as well.

Sharma said, "Many countries, which now know Indian language, traditions and culture, are very well connected to India through Yoga, which is an important part of India's history and culture. Hence, there is a need to highlight such things to develop attraction towards our culture."

"We want to develop Ayodhya as a spiritual city. We are making an attempt to bring back what is being forgotten," he said.

Meanwhile, three other state universities are being established -- one each in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Azamgarh.

In Aligarh, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University is being set up, in Saharanpur, Maa Shakumbhari Devi University, and the name of the third university in Azamgarh is yet to be finalized.

