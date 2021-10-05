Shringla meets Indian High Commission officers in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the concluding day of his four-day visit to Sri Lanka met with officers of the Indian High Commission in Colombo.



The High Commission of India in Colombo took to Twitter to post: "Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla interacted with HCI officers at the Mission premises today. Team HCI is truly grateful for his words of encouragement and support".

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Secretary had also held meetings with the political groups that represent Sri Lankan Tamils in the country and reiterated India's commitment to protecting the rights of the minority community in the country.

He met with the delegations of Tamil National Alliance, Tamil Progressive Alliance and Ceylon Workers' Congress.

Meanwhile, Shringla has concluded his visit to Sri Lanka involving notable engagements in Colombo, Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna.

"Shringla's visit will give further impetus and momentum to India-Sri Lanka ties," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka added in a series of tweets.

Shringla had arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on his four-day visit to the nation. (ANI)

