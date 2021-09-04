  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Shringla meets top US officials, discusses Afghan situation

Shringla meets top US officials, discusses Afghan situation

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 4th, 2021, 10:00:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Arul Louis
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features