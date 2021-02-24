Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital, says will attend Parliament on doctor's advise

Bambolim (Goa) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik who was discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, after undergoing treatment for over a month for injuries he sustained in an accident last month, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him to recover well and added that he may attend the Parliament session on March 8 on doctor's advise.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me to recover well and said he'd reassign ministerial charge temporarily. If doctors allow, will go to Parliament on March 8," Union Minister Shripad Naik in Goa told ANI.

I am getting discharged now, I am fine now. In the coming 10 to 12 days, I will fully recover", Naik told ANI.

Speaking regarding his accident, he said, "There were two programmes of mine regarding Ayush Ministry on January 8 in Hassan and January 9 in Dharmasthal. In Hassan, it was the inauguration of a college and other programme was for a Centre which we funded for Yoga and naturopathy. So I was returning to Goa with family then in the evening suddenly we met with the accident."

"Don't know exactly how it happened as I dozed off at the moment," he said.

Thanking leaders and his well-wishers, he said, "Prime Minister said it is a treatment of bones so you don't do hurry. Join work when you get well, till then I give temporary charge to someone."

"After the accident, President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and other ministers came here and met me. I thank them all," Naik said.

Speaking regarding the Goa Medical College, "I know about the talent of this hospital. I thank the chief minister and health minister of Goa for the way they have catered for this hospital. The hospital has first-class facilities here. It is the country's top hospital. I thank the team of doctors and staff here."

"If doctors allow, will go to Parliament on March 8," Naik added.

Naik has been in the hospital since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur.

His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

On January 19, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was given the responsibilities of Union Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik, who is in hospital and undergoing treatment after a road accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery. (ANI)

