Shripad Naik to attend Parliament session in Delhi

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union AYUSH Minister and MoS Defence Shripad Naik will be attending the ongoing Parliament session in the national capital, informed his office on Sunday.



"Naik has left for Delhi on March 14 to attend the ongoing Parliament session," a statement issued by Naik's office read.

"He will not be available for the public for the next few days. People will be informed once he returns to Goa," the statement read.

Naik had met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11 and was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was discharged from the hospital on February 24.

Naik, during the accident, was accompanied by his wife Vijaya Naik and a personal assistant on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur, who both had died. (ANI)

