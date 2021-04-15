'Shubho Nabo Barsho': PM Modi greets citizens on Bengali New Year

New Delhi [India[, April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Bengali New Year.



"Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister also shared graphics of his greetings in English and Bengali, which says, "The love of life and the fervor of celebration that one sees in the people of Bengal are truly heartening. My heartfelt wishes to Bengalis in India and across the world on Poyla Boishakh. May the new year bring prosperity, happness and good health to all."

The Bengali New Year, also called Poila Boishakh, is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community.

'Pohela Boishakh' marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. 'Pohela Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam.

The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying Shubho Noboborsho.

To celebrate the new year, Bengalis clean their house and decorate their front door with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour. (ANI)