Shurbir Singh is chief nodal officer for Covid 19 management in Puducherry

He is to coordinate the activities of all nodal officers and departments to contain the spread of the infection in the Union territory.

Puducherry, May 14 (IANS) Shurbir Singh, the chief election officer of the Union Territory of Puducherry, has been appointed as the Chief nodal officer for Covid-19 management in the territory.

Singh is also the secretary to the government of Puducherry at present.

Under Secretary of Government of Puducherry, V Jayashankar said that all the nodal officers appointed should report to the chief nodal officer.

Meanwhile the Union territory of Puducherry has invited applications from people who want to work as civil defence force volunteers in the fight against Covid-19.

The last date to apply for joining the force is May 20 and those interested and above 18 years can download the application form from the websites https://collectorate.py.gov.in and https://puducherry-dt-gov.in and submit them before the last date.

District collector Purva Garga said that ex-servicemen are also invited to join the force.

The administration will provide a nominal remuneration to the people who join the force.

--IANS

aal/ash