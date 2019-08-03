Shweta Agarwal murder case: Death sentence for Govind Singhal, lifer for his mother, sister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to Govind Singhal and life imprisonment to his mother -- Kamla Devi Singhal and sister Bhawani Singhal -- in connection with the murder of student Shweta Agarwal in 2017.

The three accused had been pronounced guilty by the court on Tuesday.The relatives of Shweta Agarwal had demanded death sentence for all the three after they were convicted by the court.After the quantum of punishment was pronounced, public prosecutor Abhijit Bhattacharya, while talking to reporters, said that they had produced 20 witnesses before the court which included police officers and doctors."It was clear from the post-mortem examination report that she was attacked with sharp weapons. There were 12 injury marks on her body. She was later burnt. The court said Govind Singhal has no right to live," Bhattacharya said."On July 30, the three of them were convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murdering Shweta Agarwal. Today, the quantum of punishment has been announced. Govind Singhal has been awarded death sentence while Kamala Devi Singhal and Bhawani Singhal have got life imprisonment," he added.On December 8, 2017, Shweta Agarwal was murdered by her "boyfriend" Govind Singhal in Shantipur. Her charred body was recovered from Singhal's house. (ANI)