Shyam Jaju petitions NHRC alleging denial of fundamental rights to Pakistan refugees in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Shyam Jaju has filed a petition in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi alleging violation of human rights against the Hindu refugees from Pakistan who are living in the national capital.



In its petition, Jaju, who is the in-Charge of BJP's Delhi unit, has alleged that the Delhi government is depriving Hindu refugees of the basic facilities which are part of the fundamental rights as mentioned in the constitution.

The petition further said that a BJP delegation, led by Jaju, recently visited and inspected the refugee camps located at the Signature Bridge in New Delhi and found that the refugees were forced to live in severe conditions in the absence of basic facilities of water and electricity.

The development has come amid the row over the newly-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

