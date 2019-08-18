Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's statue vandalised, one arrested

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 : The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a person for vandalising the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district, police said.

"Statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was broken by anti-social elements on 11-12 Aug," said HK Mahawar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhilwara.



District collector Rajendra Bhatt, police officer Harendra Magawar and other officials had earlier conducted a recce of the area.

According to locals, the statue was vandalised after the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Mukherjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished," a local told ANI.

