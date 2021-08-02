SIAM postpones Auto Expo 2022 due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has postponed the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2022 due to the COVID19 pandemic.



The motor show was scheduled from February 2 to February 9, 2022, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

"The Indian Automobile Industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible 3rd Wave. The safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM. There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year," it said in a statement.

SIAM said, "Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration, for the Indian Automobile Industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of the spread of infection. The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo - The Motor Show for now."

The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo - The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the COVID situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows, it added. (ANI)

