Siblings killed by step brothers in Patna outskirts

Patna police said that three people -- two sons and their step mother were arrested in connection with the Neura village incident. They have confessed to the crime.

Patna, March 26 (IANS) Two minor children within the age group of 9 to 12 years were found dead in the outskirts of the Bihar capital, an official said on Friday. Three people were arrested in connection to the crime.

The deceased were identified as Anish Kumar, 12, and Shivam Kumar, 9.

The official said that the minor children were kidnapped three days ago and their dead bodies were found in two jute bags at Sone Canal adjoining to Punpun river and Dharai Chak village under Janipur police station on Friday morning.

The deceased's father Vinod Kumar said that he has two marriages and he was living with the second wife. His first wife Sunita Devi and her two sons Saurabh Kumar and Gulshan Kumar were into property dispute with him.

Vinod further alleged that one Harendra Singh is also involved in the murder of his two minor children.

"Sunita Devi and her sons were demanding more properties from Vinod Kumar which the latter refused. Vinod had already given half of his property to Sunita Devi.

As per the confession of the accused, they kidnapped Anish and Shivam on Tuesday and killed them. After the murder, they stuffed their bodies in two separate jute bags and threw them at two different places with the motive to mislead police," said an investigating officer of Neura police station requested anonymity.

"As per preliminary investigation, the dead bodies were found in semi decomposed stage. Hence, it is extremely hard to find out how they were murdered. We are waiting for post mortem report to ascertain the same," said Danapur SDPO Vineet Kumar.

The interrogation of the accused was currently underway. The involvement of one more person is being suspected. Hunt is on to nab that person," the officer said.

