Siddaramaiah may be responsible for Shivakumar's arrest: Karnataka BJP chief

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Karnataka's BJP unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday claimed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might be responsible for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.



Speaking to media persons, Kateel said: "Shivakumar has gone to jail in a corruption case. The Karnataka government did not arrest him, nor did the Lok Ayukta. When the Income Tax (I-T) Department raided him in 2017, then the Congress was in power in the state. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of the state."

"I think Siddaramaiah might be responsible for Shivakumar's arrest because he saw him growing," added Kateel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. (ANI)

