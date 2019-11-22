Siddaramaiah should be given PhD for jumping from one party to another: K'taka Revenue Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Slamming senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that he should be given PhD for jumping from one party to the other.

"If somebody is famous for doing party to party jumping, then that is Siddaramaiah. If somebody should be given any price for jumping from party to party, it should be given to former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah," Ashok told ANI.

"He never stayed in a single party. He was been elected as Independent, then he joined Janata Party. After that he joined JD(S) and thereafter he joined Congress. This is how he jumped from one party to another and if you tell somebody should be given PhD in jumping from one party to other that should be given to Siddaramaiah" Ashok added.The state minister was replying to a comment by Siddaramaiah during an election campaign that their agenda is to make sure all the 15 MLAs, who left Congress and JD (S) should lose for getting elected from one party and jumping into the other.Ashok said Siddaramaiah does not have that morality to speak about being in one party as he never stayed in one party.Meanwhile, Ashok also criticised Congress leader DK Shivakumar saying that there is a single man show in Karnataka Congress and no space for Shivakumar."He does not have the capacity to make sure all 15 MLAs lose. Shivakumar is finding space to be present in the Congress party... He is desperate and speaking against all 15 MLA who resigned for the development of their respective constituencies... Shivakumar is not participating aggressively in the by-polls campaigning. He should find his space in Congress party," Ashok said."Karnataka Congress cheated all 15 MLAs by neglecting development. That is why they resigned from Congress and joined BJP," he added. (ANI)