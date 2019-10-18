Siddaramaiah slams BJP for propping up Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna award

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the BJP for its move to prop up Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Alleging that Savarkar was one of the co-conspirators involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he said the BJP might also felicitate Nathuram Godse with the highest civilian honour.

"BJP is planning to confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, who is accused of conspiring to kill Mahatma Gandhi. BJP might also honour Godse with the Bharat Ratna award. I don't know what is happening in this country," said Siddaramaiah, while speaking at the conference of party workers here."Veer Savarkar was the president of the Hindu Mahasabha. He is one of the co-conspirators involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. He is one of the accused in the case. It was, later, reported that no evidence was found but that is what happens in 99 per cent cases," added.He said that RSS and Hindu Mahasabha supported the British and never took part in the freedom struggle. "The RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha never took part in the freedom movement. In fact, they supported the British," said Siddaramaiah.BJP working president JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the coming assembly elections in the state, which among other things had a page on the Bharat Ratna awards proposed for Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Veer Savarkar.The Congress party has lashed out at the BJP for propping up the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in the party's manifesto for the Maharashtra elections, scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)