Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka CM to withdraw the decision to close Santwana Kendras

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw the decision to close counselling centres for women (Santwana Kendras) due to lack of resources.



In a letter to Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah raised concern over the state government decision, and said that it is against the interests of women who have experienced harassment and other social injustices.

It is unfortunate that such a decision is made at a time when atrocities on women are rising in the State.

Santwana Kendras were established by Women and Child department to provide all forms of assistance under a single roof to women in distress. The centres addressed the immediate concerns of distressed women by giving shelter, economic assistance, employment, education and legal assistance.

These centres were run with the help of Self Help Groups. Thousands of women have had renewed hope with the help of personal counsellors of the centre. The centres have helped many women with suicidal tendencies and prevented many suicides.

"About 71 Santwana Kendras have been closed citing pandemic induced financial distress. All the centres in Bengaluru have been closed. All the non-functioning centres have to be reopened at the earliest and the decision to close down the remaining functioning centres shall have to be immediately withdrawn," Siddaramaiah said in the letter. (ANI)

