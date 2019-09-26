Siddaramaiah urges Yeddyurappa to hold winter session in flood-hit Belagavi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged BS Yeddyurappa-led government to hold the winter session of the state legislature in flood-hit Belagavi, stating it would expedite relief and rehabilitation work in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah posted a letter he has written to Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and said: "Flood affected victims felt relieved when we went to assess the situation. So, a session in Belagavi would be a morale boost for the victims of North Karnataka. I would request BS Yeddyurappa to call for a session in Belagavi for 15-25 days instead of 3 days in Bengaluru."



He claimed that parts of Karnataka are reeling under post-flood and drought related issues with no adequate measures from the Central and State governments.

"People have lost everything and are left with very little hope for the future. As representatives, it is our duty to instill confidence and renew their hope," he said.

Belagavi is the most flood-affected district in the state this monsoon.

On September 24, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had held a protest in Belgaum asking for more relief for those affected during the floods and also demanded for it to be declared a 'national calamity'. (ANI)

