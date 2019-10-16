Siddramaiah meets Sonia

Siddramaiah said "the meeting was good and we discussed the political situation of the state."

But sources say both the leaders discussed the political ramifications after BJP assumed power in Karnataka.

The Congress-backed Kumaraswamy government fell because of the rebellion within the Congress.

Siddaramiah has been appointed Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Meanwhile in yet another jolt to the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP, K.C. Ramamurthy resigned from his membership on Wednesday, which has been accepted by the Chairman of the House.

At least four leaders are facing enquiry by different agencies. Former Minister D.K. Shivakumar is already in jail in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing two of Shivakumar's associates. The agency is probing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLA and has questioned K. Rajanna, Chairman of Karnataka State Apex Co-operative Bank. The ED also questioned MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Shivakumar. The Income Tax department has raided institutions run by Former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshawra. The agency has questioned the former minister in the medical admission racket on Tuesday. Sources say that the racket could be worth more than Rs 100 crore. The Income Tax department's release said that the three medical colleges in Karnataka allegedly collected between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 65 lakh per medical seat. These colleges are affiliated to various deemed universities. The department also revealed that its officials have seized about Rs 8.82 crore. The persons behind the tax evasion invested part of the undisclosed sum in real estate.