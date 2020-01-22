Sidhu, Priyanka among 40 Cong star campaigners in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Congress has finalized list of 40 star campaigners for Delhi assembly elections, which includes the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has also listed Priyanka Gandhi as a star campaigner. However, the surprise inclusion is Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab minister, who resigned after differences with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has also been included in the list. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states - capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, V. Narayanasamy have also been assigned to campaign for the party in capital elections.

The list also includes four film stars turned politicians - Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Khushbu Sunder and Naghma Morarji. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nadeem Javed, Kirti Azad, Ragini Nayak are also in the list. Former chief ministers - Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also in the list, with young leaders Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Randeep Surjewala. Former union minister Shashi Tharoor is being roped in for Delhi elections to counter the AAP narrative. The Congress is contesting on 66 seats in Delhi elections, the voting for which is scheduled on February 8. The party is trying to regain its lost ground as the outgoing assembly did not have any Congress member. The Congress is banking on 15 years rule of Sheila Dikshit who has been given prominence in the theme song of the campaign. However, the biggest surprise is the exclusion of Sandeep Dikshit, a two-time MP, from the list. miz/skp/