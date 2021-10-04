Sidhu detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Back in public glare after a long hiatus, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu was detained along with party legislators on Monday after they held a protest outside the Punjab Governor's residence here, demanding the arrest of the Union minister's son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Sidhu led a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against the Centre against the new farm laws, provocative statement by the Haryana Chief Minister and arrest of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He demanded the arrest of Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra's son for allegedly running a car over protesting farmers.

Chandigarh Police later detained Sidhu and the Congress workers.

"Arrested for protesting against atrocities of the Central Govt's barbaric murders of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. We stand firmly with the farmers, till our last breath!!" said Sidhu in a tweet, adding, "Courage, thy name is @PriyankaGandhi!!"

Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief in protest against the appointments of the Advocate General and the DGP last week. He has neither withdrawn his resignation, nor has the high command clarified so far on his status.

--IANS

vg/skp/