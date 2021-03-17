Sidhu meets Amarinder over tea, patch-up on menu?

This was the second meeting between the two leaders after Sidhu resigned from the state Cabinet in 2019.

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab scheduled in less than a year's time, a much-awaited meeting was held between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu at the former's private resort near here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held over evening tea and lasted for nearly 45 minutes. While there is no official word yet from the Chief Minister's Office on the meeting, the media advisor to the CM, Raveen Thukral, shared a picture of the two leaders on his Twitter handle with the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words".

Simultaneously, Sidhu tweeted in his poetic style by saying, "Azad raho vicharoan se lekin raho sanskaroan se..."

It is learnt that the meeting is likely to have cleared the way for re-induction of Sidhu into the state Cabinet.

--IANS

