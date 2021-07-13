Sidhu says AAP has always recognised his vision, is 'singing' about him, other loyal Congressmen

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Even as Congress leadership is trying to find a way to end factionalism in its Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls early next year, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday sought to pitch himself high in leadership sweepstakes stating the opposition AAP has always recognised his vision and work for the state.



Sidhu spoke about his "Punjab model" and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognising "who is fighting for Punjab".

Sidhu said in tweets that even if the opposition parties question him, they cannot escape his "pro-people" agenda.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu said.

"If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my pro-people agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate !!" he added.

He also took a dig at AAP and used lines from a popular Hindi song.

"Our Opposition singing about me and other loyal Congressmen. If you come to AAP, it is fine but if you stay in Congress, there will be a difficulty," he said in the tweet that was partially in Hindi.

Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP are gearing up for assembly polls in the state early next year.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu met the panel and also had meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Chief Minister, who also met the panel, later met party chief Sonia Gandhi.

There is speculation that Congress will appoint a new party chief in the state and there will be changes in the Punjab cabinet.

Sidhu, a former Punjab minister, also took swipe at the AAP government in Delhi in a tweet on Saturday.

"Today, forces bent upon Punjab's destruction are clearly visible... Delhi Govt wants Punjab's lifeline, our Thermal Power Plants, to shut down in middle of Punjab's Power crisis leaving Punjabis helpless in this simmering heat and our farmers suffer in this paddy-sowing season," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

