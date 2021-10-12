Sidhu to meet party functionaries in Delhi on Thursday

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Amid 'bickering' between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the former will meet senior party functionaries in Delhi on Thursday to discuss organisational matters related to state.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu, President, Punjab Congress, will be meeting me and (K.C.) Venugopal ji for discussion on certain organisational matters pertaining to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji's office on October 14 at 6 p.m.," AICC General Secretary and the party's Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat, said in a tweet.