Sidhu will be called to meet panel: Harish Rawat

When asked if he will be called to meet the panel, Rawat said, "Yes he will called."

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat said on Wednesday that Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will be called to meet the the three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge soon and the issue will be resolved by the first week of July.

On the controversy of MLAs kin getting jobs in Punjab, Rawat said, "Fateh Singh Bajwa has declined the offer."

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu met Rahul Gandhi to apprise him of the situation after infighting escalated in the state.

Sunil Jakhar said after the meet, "Hope that the current situation will be resolved and some wrong people are advising the chief minister over the decision on jobs to kin of MLAs."

He said the issue of Navjot Singh Sidhu is under discussion by the party leadership.

While another bete noire of Punjab CM, Pratap Singh Bajwa also met Rahul Gandhi and said that he discussed the ground reality and current political situation in the state.

He asserted, "the party high-command will take decision over the chief ministerial candidate for next assembly elections."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has stepped in to defuse the tension in the state unit as he met several leaders including Pargat Singh.

