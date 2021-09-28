Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief unfortunate, says Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday termed the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief "unfortunate" and hoped that the party's central leadership will resolve the prevailing situation in the state Congress soon.



"This is an unfortunate development. I cannot comment upon what he said about the Chief Minister because I have not seen his comment but Sidhu's resignation is itself unfortunate and it should not have happened," Kumar said.

"He was recently nominated as the PCC chief. I sincerely hope that this situation which has arisen will be resolved soon by the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Punjab will face polls early next year.

In his letter to party Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said he can never compromise on Punjab's future and agenda of welfare.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in the letter which he tweeted.

Sidhu did not elaborate his "compromise corner" remark in his surprise resignation. Congress had gone for a change of guard in Punjab with Charanjit Singh Channi appointed as Chief Minister earlier this month after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned stating that he had been led down by the party leadership.

Ashwani Kumar refused to comment on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's tweet in which he took a dig at Sidhu and said "he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab".

"I will not comment on Captain Amarinder Singh's remarks. It is not fair. He is a very senior leader. His views are public in this matter and he has been saying so. I would not like to comment on his remarks," Kumar said. (ANI)

