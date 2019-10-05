Sigh of relief for UDF as Chandy set to return from US

Speaking to IANS, his close aide on condition of anonymity said he has been cleared after detailed tests were done at a leading hospital in New York and he will reach Dubai later in the day.

"He has been having trouble with his voice for long. He never listens to anyone, especially the many doctors who ask him to take voice rest. He will arrive from Dubai on Monday," said his aide.

Chandy left to the United States last Tuesday, leaving the entire UDF leadership and the cadres disappointed as, on October 21, the state will have five assembly by-elections and he is currently the biggest crowd puller in Kerala politics.

Out of the five seats that go to the bypolls, four of them are currently held by the UDF.