Sign of truce: After Sibal, Anand Sharma backs Priyanka

After Kapil Sibal, Congress Deputy leader in the upper house Anand Sharma too condemned her detention. He said, "strongly condemn the repressive manhandling and detention of Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda by the UP police. Such repressive actions cannot suppress the voice of farmers and call for justice... Justice must prevail."

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) After Priyanka Gandhi led an agitation against the alleged killing of farmers and has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police, the support for her came from the unexpected quarters, the G-23 which openly backed her and termed her detention illegal.

While Kapil Sibal came out and tweeted, "Priyanka Gandhi, Her detention is illegal. In a state where lawlessness is the norm; where the perception is that in such situations violation of personal liberty is guaranteed."

He said the government, "Instead of prosecuting those responsible, you detain those who seek justice."

He had earlier on Sunday said, "Lakhimpur Kheri incident! Convoy of Union Minister riding over farmers as if their lives don't matter! The minister be sacked; the role of all concerned including the state government be assessed. An independent enquiry be conducted by a sitting Judge."

Priyanka Gandhi had tactically managed to take Deepender Hooda with her who is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and one of the prominent leaders of the dissenting group. Priyanka Gandhi, who is more into talking to leaders could emerge as pointsperson to pacify the G-23 group. Though Kamal Nath has been roped in again by Sonia Gandhi to break the ice but since past one year there has been no forward movement. The Congress leadership has to offer something to the group and make some adjustments in the party.

The backing to the Gandhi siblings comes after Kapil Sibal questioned the Congress leadership last week and alleged that the party decisions are taken without consultations and demanded elections in the party. This is important since the Congress needed to reach out to the dissenters.

Meanwhile Priyanka Gandhi said she has not been told why she has been detained and not allowed to meet lawyers. She was arrested from Hargaon in Sitapur district while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where violence had reportedly claimed eight lives on Sunday. A video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on the social media. According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.

