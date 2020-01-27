Signage Boards installed at Mumbai airport to create awareness about Coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Health Ministry has put up signage boards at Mumbai International Airport advising the passengers to self-report in case of any symptoms of novel coronavirus.



The board depict symptoms of the virus and the precautions that should be taken by the people.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health said that the vigil has been strengthened at Panitanki (West Bengal), the entry point from Nepal subsequent to the confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal.

Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru also conducted thermal screening of the passengers who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in the last 14 days at the Bangalore International Airport. No passenger has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. (ANI)

