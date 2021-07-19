Signed 102 contracts with local vendors in last 3 years: MoD

In a written reply to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Minister of state for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, it has been decided to earmark an amount of Rs 71,438.36 crore for domestic capital procurement out of the total allocation of Rs 1,11,463.21 crore for capital acquisition.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Defence Ministry has signed 102 contracts with local vendors for capital procurement of defence equipment such as aircraft, missiles, tanks, bullet proof jackets, guns, navy vessels, radars, networks and others in last three years, Parliament was told on Monday.

Capital procurement of defence equipment is undertaken from various domestic as well as foreign vendors, based on threat perception, operational challenges and technological changes and to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness.

"During last three financial years i.e. 2018-19 to 2020-21, 102 contracts have been signed with Indian vendors for capital procurement of defence equipment such as aircrafts, missiles, tanks, bullet proof jackets, guns, navy vessels, radars, networks etc," the minister said.

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing as part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, two positive Indigenisation Lists have been promulgated.

The first Positive Indigenisation List was promulgated in August 2020, which included 101 items, and the second in May 2021, which included 108 items. The lists intend to implement the ban in a staggered manner up to December 2025.

The aim behind promulgation of the lists is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the armed forces, so that they are better prepared to realize the goal of indigenisation.

"It provides a great opportunity for the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting those developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to meet the requirements of the armed forces in the coming years," the minister said.

