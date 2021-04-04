Significant minority vote to seal candidates' fate in Hooghly district in third phase

By Joymala Bagchi

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): The significant Muslim population in assembly constituencies in Hooghly district, which go to polls in the third phase, will play a decisive role.



Hooghly district which has 18 assembly seats has been divided into two phases: one scheduled on April 6 another on April 10.

The Assembly seats to go for polling in Hooghly on April 6 are Khanakul, Jangipara, Hripal, Dhanekhali, Tarakeswar, Pursura, Arambagh, Goghat.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her speech at Gopinathpur, Hoogly appealed to people, "I request all the minority brothers and sisters not to allow vote division."

Her statement comes as a veiled attack on Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as well as Abbasuddin Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front who joined hands with the Left Front and Congress in this election.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress won 16 out of the 18 seats in Hooghly, but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s blossomed the lotus in most seats.

Apart from Hooghly district, South 24 Parganas and Howrah will also go to polls. 31 assembly constituencies are in the fray in the third phase. (ANI)

