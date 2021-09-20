Sikh leader underlines need to intensify farmers agitation

Talking to reporters ahead of the Bharat bandh call on September 27, he said, "Women have played an active role and have been the backbone of the agitation. More people should now join the agitation."

Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) Jasbir Singh Virk, president of Bhartiya Sikh Sangthan, has underlined the need to intensify the ongoing farmers' agitation and said that there was a need to shore up strength at the Delhi borders.

He reminded that farmers' sacrifices in adverse weather conditions and the loss of lives during the massive protest should not go waste.

The UP-based Sikh leader urged more men to join the movement. "Several women from farmers' families, belonging to different states, have come out in support and have been actively involved in the movement. Their presence at the protest sites shows our unity, like a family, and the authorities should know that we are very serious," he added.

Virk further said, "We gave our complete support to the recent Kisan Maha Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar, and now we want the 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 to be successful, too. People should, however, protest in a peaceful way during the 'bandh' and keep their premises shut."

He said that farmers, in particular, have been told to stay away from any kind of provocation and violence.

The 65-year-old leader said that he had been travelling to various states and conducting regular meetings with community members.

--IANS

amita/skp/