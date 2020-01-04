Sikh protesters outside Pakistan embassy, say attack on place of worship will not be tolerated

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the recent mob attack on one of the holiest Sikh shrines, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan.

The protesters, with placards in their hands, raised slogans against the country outside the Pakistan embassy and demanded the culprits be arrested."We will not tolerate an attack on a place of worship and members of the community. The incident has made it clear that Pakistan is a Muslim nation that has scant regard for minorities and their lives," President of DSGMC and Akali Dal national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has kept mum since the incident, Sirsa said, adding that the silence speaks volumes of his intolerance against minorities."Mohammed Hassan has openly declared that he will convert the Gurdwara Sahib into a mosque, and evict every Sikh from there, and rename it Ghulam Ali Mustafa. It will not be tolerated at any cost," he added.The Sikh committee demanded that the Pakistan government should put behind bars the family members of Hassan who is the guiding force behind the brutality unleashed on the Sikh community. (ANI)