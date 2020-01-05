Sikh youth's 'killing' in Peshawar riles Twitterati

Peshawar, Jan 5 (IANS) A Sikh young man was allegedly killed in Peshawar by unidentified persons, following which Twitterati expressed concern and vented anger at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

#Peshawar trended with 6,709 tweets.

One post read: "SSP Operations Peshawar says Parvinder Singh, a 25-year-old Sikh man, was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area today. Investigation is on into the matter."

A user posted a clip of a clean-shaven youth's body on a cot with bed sheet splattered with blood.

He wrote: "Sikh youth murdered in Pakistan; According to Pakistan police, Parvinder Singh belonged to Shangla and had visited Peshawar to prepare for his wedding."

The body was found in the area under the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station on Sunday.

One user claimed that deceased Parvinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified attackers. He was working in Malaysia but had come home for wedding in February. In the clip, a youth said to be the dead man's brother demands justice and protection of minorities.

One user wrote: "... body pumped with bullets by 'unknown persons'. Usually 'unknown persons' in Pakistan means ISI/ISPR. Parvinder is brother of Pakistan journalist Harmeet Singh. He was in Peshawar to shop for his wedding. More details awaited."

A user commented: "WTF! This is what is happening in Peshawar. They're killing a Sikh and (PM) Imran Khan Niazi is obsessed with India and posting fake videos on Twitter."

A Twitter user tagged @ImranKhanPTI and wrote: "Shame on you and your provincial PTI government in Peshawar which can't protect a few minorities in your country, whose numbers can be counted on fingertips. Your government is run... to either convert or kill Hindus and Sikhs by Pakistan's ISI."

Another Twitterati claimed that the brother of the slain man was a brother of Pakistan journalist Harmeet Singh who alleged that religious minorities continued to be attacked and killed in Pakistan, be it Sikhs, Hindus or Christians.

"He says we have to pick up dead bodies almost daily," he claimed.

A tweet read: "True colours of Pakistan and relevance of #CAA in India on display."

