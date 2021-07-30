Sikhs for Justice issues threat to Himachal CM

Shimla, July 30 (IANS) US-based banned Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, saying the latter won't be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state.

In recorded telephonic calls to journalists, the caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and said, "We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the Indian tricolour. Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of Himachal Pradesh which were parts of Punjab."