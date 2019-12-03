Sikkim CM, Khandu discuss tourism promotion

Itanagar, Dec 3 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay on Monday called on his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu and discussed on tourism prospects in both the mountainous states.

Tamang was accompanied by Power Minister M.N. Sherpa, Principal Secretary Tenzing Gelek among others.

Both sides had discussions on tourism prospects in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh agreeing on knowledge sharing and ways to help each other in promoting tourism in both the states.

During the meeting, Khandu expressed that Arunachal has so much to learn from Sikkim and hoped that Sikkim's success in development of tourism, hydropower and agriculture sector could be emulated in Arunachal.

Khandu said both the states are poised for growth as the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special attention in the Northeast with regular visits of central ministers to the region. He also shared the concern of Sikkim CM expressing that criteria of central funding on development projects should not be based on population criteria. The meeting also discussed on social, political, economical and demographic structure of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. rrk/vin