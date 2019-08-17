Sikkim CM meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi.

The meeting comes in the wake of BJP emerging as the main opposition party in Sikkim after 10 of 13 Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.



SDF is headed by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Tamang, better known as PS Golay, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim on May 27.

His party, SKM, won 17 of the 32 Assembly seats in the state in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

After Tamag assumed the office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him support from the Centre. (ANI)

