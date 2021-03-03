Sikkim Governor, wife receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], March 3 (ANI): Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad along with his wife Kamla Devi received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.



Notably, Prasad is 84-year-old and his wife Kamala Devi is 80-year-old.

According to an official release, the Governor appealed to the residents of Sikkim to take the COVID-19 vaccination and follow all health protocols including sanitisation to curb spread of the virus.

He also thanked the Sikkim government, COVID-19 warriors, and health workers, for contributing to the fight against the virus.

The Governor also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministry of Health, researchers and scientists for providing COVID-19 vaccination in such a short period of time. (ANI)

