Siliguri: BSF, Bangladesh troops exchange sweets at Indo-Bangladesh border on Diwali

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at the Indo-Bangladesh border at BOP Fulbari on Sunday.



The exchange of sweets between the soldiers of the two friendly neighbouring countries comes as a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is celebrated with great fervor and gaiety across India. As per Hindu mythology, the festival marks the return of Lord Ram after his victory over the demon king Ravana in distant Lanka, as well as the culmination of his 14-year-long exile. Lord Ram is widely regarded as the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism.

BSF troops also exchanged sweets with BGB at the Akhaura integrated check post on Friday before Diwali.

Diwali is also celebrated to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity and the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi blesses those homes that are clean and well lit.

On Diwali, people illuminate their houses with coloured lights and earthen lamps. (ANI)

