Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal), Dec 18 (ANI): Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri witnessing a decrease in sales over the ongoing period.

The markets which once used to be flooded with buyers at this time of the year are witnessed a fewer number of buyers on Wednesday, with traders posing hope on the coming weekend for a surge in business."The people from northeast used to come in this market, but due to agitations only a few are able to come now," Ajay Basak, a trader from Siliguri's Bidhan market told ANI.Another trader Rupai Roy, echoed similar sentiments and said that they are receiving less number of customers this year."We had invested huge capital to get a good business this year on Christmas. But the situation is very bad, only a few customers are coming from the hills", Roy said.According to the traders, their business has witnessed drastic slowdown this year while the same would reap them great benefits over past years.The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)