Siliguri: Police bust sex racket, arrest 10 including 6 women

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Siliguri police has claimed to have busted a sex racket and arrested ten people, including six women.

The arrests were made on Saturday night when the police raided a flat in Hakimpara area of the city.

The sex racket was allegedly being run by a woman identified Sabitri Ghosh and her husband Shombhu Ghosh for over a year, police said on Sunday. Those arrested included people from Siliguri and Bihar.



According to the police, over Rs 66,000 in cash and explicit photographs of women were found from the flat.

The accused were produced on Sunday before a local court which sent Sabitri Ghosh and her husband to police custody for five days. The eight other arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody. (ANI)

