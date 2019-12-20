Siliguri: Seven ABVP activists detained while holding pro-CAA demonstration

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): As many as seven activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained when they tried to take out a rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday.

The demonstrators were later released on a bail bond.



The police personnel took the protesters into custody when they were speaking to reporters and were voicing their support for the new Citizenship law.

"We support Citizenship Amendment Act which has recently been passed by Parliament," a demonstrator said.

ABVP, the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has officially supported the law which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

