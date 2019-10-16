Siliguri: With spike in dengue, Health dept. lays light traps to curb mosquito menace

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): With a spike in dengue cases, light traps were laid by the health department to collect mosquitoes in ward 21 area under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).



Officials said that this step will help them to ascertain the character of the mosquito and will ultimately aid in containing the vector-borne disease.

"An entomological study is being conducted in various wards including 21 and 3, where fresh cases of dengue have been reported," said Dr Tulsi Pramanik, a health department official.

Recently, several people in the area suffered from dengue and some also complained of symptoms of the disease.

According to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, wards like 21,14,15 and16 are affected. (ANI)

