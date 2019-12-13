Siliguri-Assam bus services hampered

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Bus services from Siliguri area to the rest of Assam have been hampered in the wake of recent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

A bus owner in Siliguri, Tutu Das said, "From the past two to three days, our business has almost stopped. As far as I know, only one bus went to Assam. We are not taking a risk to release any bus to Assam."



"Queries are coming from passengers. Assam is mostly linked with roadways and there are places where only buses can go. A minimum of 20 to 25 buses used to go daily to Assam but today only one bus has gone," he said.

President, Siliguri Bus owners Booking Agent welfare Association, Santosh Saha said, "It is very unfortunate for us. From the past two to three days the bus services has stopped and passenger tickets were canceled. Our travels business has gone down." (ANI)

