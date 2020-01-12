Siliguri-based Numismatic Society holds exhibition of rare coins, currencies of different ages

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Numismatic society has organised the fourth edition of the two-day exhibition in Siliguri in which a unique collection of antique coins and currencies of different ages were displayed for the visitors.



"We have coins of East Germany, West Germany prior to World war, rare coins of Bulgarian, notes of Zimbabwe, notes of Soviet Russia, cheque of Gambia, most expensive note of Kuwait, most cheapest note of Iran along with Indian coins of various ages," Udianshu Basak, an organiser of the exhibition said.

Debrishi Basak, one of the team members of Siliguri Numismatic society said, "The main motto behind the exhibition was to grow interested among the people so that they can collect coins and currencies throughout their entire life as a hobby."

The exhibition attracted many people across the city to witness the showcasing of rare coins and notes.

Sibaji Banerjee, a coin collector who visited the exhibition said, "I was happy to see the coins and currencies collections." (ANI)

