  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Silver Chattar' stolen from Temple in Delhi's Kalkaji

'Silver Chattar' stolen from Temple in Delhi's Kalkaji

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021, 07:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image.

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): A silver Chatra (Umbrella structure) was allegedly stolen from the Ragunath Temple in Kalkaji, police said.

The accused has not been identified yet.
As per the police, a case was registered at the Kalkaji police station on basis of the statement of Shiv Kumar Tiwari, a priest in the temple.
As per the priest, the accused stole the chatra after cutting a window of the temple at night on Wednesday.
Teams have been formed to solve the case. Investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features