SIMI, PFI behind CAA violence: Intel (IANS Exclusive)

<br>Sources said that the report shared with Ministry last week said it is the "handiwork" of those who are against the government move.

The Ministry sources said, "Some political parties (names withheld considering the gravity of the case) ignited the violent acts at various places, letting opportunities to sleeper cells of extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisations - Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)".

"The aim is to disrupt law and order situation in the country," it said.

However, the acts will "go against such anti-national elements" who want to disrupt peace and tranquillity in the country.

The intelligence report, sources said, warns that "violence may extend to other states".

The PFI, which describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empower people to ensure justice, freedom and security, has various wings, including the National Women's Front and the Campus Front of India, which could take advantage of the situation, the intelligence report said.

However, SIMI, which was involved in a series of terror acts in the country, is trying to revive its sleeper cells during the "crisis moment" in support of some political parties, the report further said.

The SIMI was banned by the government for another five years in February as it continues to indulge in subversive activities.

According to the intelligence report, if the unlawful activities of SIMI and PFI, are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities, reorganise its activists who are still absconding and disrupt the secular fabric of the country by propagating anti-national sentiments and secessionism.

Following the inputs, the MHA on Monday issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs) directing to take "requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity".

It is in view of incidents of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, the advisory mentions.

The advisory says it is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure the protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage to property.

The states and UTs have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence, said the sources.

"This is regarding violence related to CAA 2019."

The advisory followed by intelligence inputs came as the national capital as well as other parts of the country, including northeastern states, faced violent protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was cleared by the Parliament.

The Act provides Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution.

As per the Act, such communities will not be treated as illegal immigrants now and be given Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry clarified that "no migrant will automatically become a citizen of India as per the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and each one will have to apply online".

The new Act will apply at the migrants of the six non-Muslim communities facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, the Ministry said.

As per the Ministry sources, the migrants will have to fulfil all other conditions for registration and naturalisation as Indian citizens. They said the citizenship rules would be framed soon.

