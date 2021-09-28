Sindhi Baloch Forum protest against Pakistan's genocidal activities, petitions UK PM

The protest held on September 26 was led by the Sindhi Baloch Forum (SBF). They also presented a petition to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for an end to the use of UK taxpayer's money to support a state that sponsors terrorist organisations committing human rights atrocities.The activists protested with banners like, "Stop war crimes in Balochistan", Release Baloch missing persons".The protestors carried banners and raised slogans against the Pakistan military's atrocities against the Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch people and the stopping of more enforced disappearances.They also urged the international community, including the UK, to stop supporting Pakistan as this is allowing Islamabad to commit more crimes against humanity.Several Baloch and other human rights activists joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of those who have been forcefully disappeared.Sindh and Balochistan are witnessing a rapid increase in the forcible disappearances of Sindhi and Baloch dissidents by the Pakistani military and its paramilitaries.Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary had during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in its Right of Reply for suppressing its minority communities."Today, the minorities in Pakistan - the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians - live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights. This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leadership and even justified," the First Secretary said."Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented," she added. (ANI)