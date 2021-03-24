Singapore eases preventive measures against Covid

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement that infection of Covid-19 was kept under control with local community cases remaining low at around two per week in the past month, Xinhua reported.

Starting from Wednesday, local residents aged 45 to 59 years old can register their interest for the vaccination. Once there are vacant slots available for booking, the applicants will be notified.

Singapore began vaccinating seniors aged 70 years and above since February 22, which was followed by seniors aged 60 to 69 years-old. As of March 23, more than 799,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In another development, up to 75 per cent of local employees can return to their workplace, up from the current 50 percent, which will become effective on April 5.

"We will shift from working-from-home as a default to a more flexible and hybrid way of working," the MOH said.

Moreover, the current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted, but employers should continue to stagger start times and implement flexible working hours where possible.

From April 24, the limit for marriage solemnisations and wedding receptions will be increased from the current 100 to 250 attendees, in zones or timeslots of up to 50 attendees each. Live performances at designated venues will be allowed to have up to 750 attendees if they implement pre-event testing, or to have up to 250 attendees if they do not implement pre-event testing.

Singapore on Wednesday reported 15 new Covid cases.

--IANS

int/