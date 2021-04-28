Singapore Minister flags off two C-130s with 256 oxygen cylinders for India

Singapore, April 28 (ANI): Singapore Minister Maliki Osman on Wednesday flagged off two of Singapore Air Force's C-130s with 256 Oxygen cylinders.



The oxygen cylinders will arrive in India today, Singapore's diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai informed.

This comes amid the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country. Hospitals across the country have repeatedly flagged acute oxygen shortages.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft are preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Tuesday.

"IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today. These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid - 19 surge. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

"The airlift operations continue. One more IAF C17 transport aircraft reached Dubai today to bring more oxygen containers. MHA is coordinating the airlift, which will upscale oxygen availability in the country during the current Covid -19 surge," read the official Tweet. (ANI)

