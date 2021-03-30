Singapore mulls launching Air Travel Bubble with HK

Singapore, March 30 (IANS) Singapore's Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that the city-state has received a proposal from Hong Kong to re-open borders safely, saying it was studying the situation.

According to a statement in response to the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB), the Minister said that on Monday that city-state is very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under control, reports Xinhua news agency.