  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Singapore mulls launching Air Travel Bubble with HK

Singapore mulls launching Air Travel Bubble with HK

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 30th, 2021, 11:20:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Singapore, March 30 (IANS) Singapore's Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that the city-state has received a proposal from Hong Kong to re-open borders safely, saying it was studying the situation.

According to a statement in response to the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB), the Minister said that on Monday that city-state is very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under control, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This is a very positive development," he added.

Singapore and Hong Kong agreed to launch designated flights under the ATB in November 2020 in an effort to resume cross-border travel and orderly restart economic activities.

But the launch of the ATB was later deferred due to worsened epidemic situation in Hong Kong.

--IANS

ksk/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features